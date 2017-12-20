Four Indonesians remanded over robbery-murder of grandmother

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Police have been allowed to further detain four Indonesians arrested over a robbery that resulted in the death of the 83-year-old victim on Sunday.

The four in their 30s were arrested and remanded following the incident in Seri Kembangan on December 13.

After it was found that none possessed valid passports, their remand order was then extended another 14 days until December 31.

In the incident, the victim had been found with bruises on her face and legs by her granddaughter, who then rushed her grandmother to the Serdang hospital for treatment.

“Even after doctors treated her, the victim fell into an unconscious state and was unable to relate to investigators what had transpired during the incident,” Acting Serdang police chief Supt Mohd Rosdi Daud said.

The victim died around 3am today and was buried this afternoon. Mohd Rosdi said doctors concluded that she died from bleeding in her brain believed to be the result of blunt trauma.

Mohd Rosdi said around RM2,000 in valuables was also reported stolen.

The suspects are believed to have entered the victim’s home by breaking down one of the wooden walls of the house, before attacking the woman in the master bedroom.

“Forensic investigators managed to lift a shoe print from near the kitchen door and three swabs of blood from inside the victim’s home.

“However they failed to lift any fingerprints from the home as many surfaces were too dirty and dusty,” he said.

The four Indonesians were arrested in Seri Kembangan several hours after the incident.

“We managed to seize one of the suspect’s shoe which we believe had left the print at the victim’s home,” he said.

He said the case was being investigated as murder.