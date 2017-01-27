Four Indonesians lose bid to review Islamic deviancy charge

Senior Federal Counsel Shamsul Bolhassan (right) speaks to journalists outside the courtroom at KL High Court in Kuala Lumpur January 27, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The High Court today dismissed four Indonesians’ application for judicial review of Islamic authorities’ decision to prosecute them as followers of Muhammad Zubir Amir Amir Abdullah who claims to be the Imam Mahdi.

Imam Mahdi, in Islam, is the Messiah prophesied to come at the last judgement to save mankind. Islamic authorities have declared Zubir and his followers as deviants.

Speaking to reporters after the proceedings in chambers, Senior Federal Counsel Shamsul Bol Hassan said High Court (Appellate and Special Powers) judge Justice Hanipah Farikullah dismissed the application and ordered to four to pay RM3,000 as cost.

“The judge rules that the decision made at the Shariah Court cannot be challenged at the civil court,” he said.

Indonesians Rahmat Abdullah Makki Almalik, 38; Kharmain, 55; Cut Wardah, 53, and Ismelda Harfianti Lubis, 45 applied on December 20 for judicial review of the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Depart­ment (Jawi) and the Shariah Court’s actions on the matter.

They were represented by Tengku Azlina Tengku Ismail, who confirmed the ruling and said she has not received instructions from her clients on further action.

The four had claimed that they were wrongfully arrested and prosecuted last year under Section 6(a) of the Shariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997, which covers the offence of falsely claiming to be the Imam Mahdi, a prophet, or wali (holy man).

Those convicted may be fined up to RM5,000, jailed no more than three years or both.

Rahmat Abdullah, in the affidavit, also accused Jawi of failing to provide a translator during questioning.

The Indonesians also named Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic affairs) Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom and the government as respondents.