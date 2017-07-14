Four friends get 10 years’ jail, 10 strokes of rotan for drug possession

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Four friends were each sentenced to 10 years’ jail and 10 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Ampang Court here today after they were found guilty on two counts of drug possession.

Judge Rushan Lutfi Mohamed handed down the sentence on Mohamad Soffian Mohamad Daud, 38, Abd Latip Abdul Rahim, 48, Muhammad Khairi Hamzah, 38, and Razalee Yahya,49, after finding the defence having failed to raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

The judge sentenced the four men to 10 years’ jail and 10 strokes of the cane each on the charge with possession of 114.9g cannabis, and three years jail each for possession of 0.16g of methamphetamine.

They were ordered to serve the jail sentences concurrently from the date of their arrest, which was Oct 29, 2015.

The offence was committed at a house at Jalan Pandan Indah 21, Pandan Indah here, at 5pm on October 29, 2015.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Soffian was also sentenced to three years jail for possession of 0.13g of Methamphetamine in a room at the same place and time.

Deputy public prosecutor Goh Ai Rene prosecuted, while the four accused were represented by lawyer Farhan Maaruf. — Bernama