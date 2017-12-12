Four die in car crash

The wrecked Perodua Viva car, where a family of five perished, after it collided head-on with a Johor Super express bus along Km 178 along Jalan Segamat-Labis at 6pm December 12, 2017. — Pix courtesy of Johor Fire and Rescue DepartmentSEGAMAT, Dec 12 — Four from a family of six perished when the car they were traveling in crashed into an express bus along Km 178 of Jalan Segamat-Labis here this evening.

The accident occurred at about 6pm near the Melayu Raya junction here just after a heavy thunderstorm.

Segamat police chief Superintendent Raub Selamat confirmed that four of the six victims had perished on the spot in the crash. The scene of the accident at Km 178 along Jalan Segamat-Labis.

“For the time being, those killed are a male and female adult and two children. Another child and baby were rushed to the Segamat Hospital and are reported to be in critical condition at the Red Zone,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

Raub said initial investigations revealed the Perodua Viva was believed to have lost control due to the heavy downpour and swerved to the opposite lane, where it collided head-on with the express bus.

“The express bus driver tried his best to manoeuvre away, but in the end collided head-on with the Viva,” he said, adding that district traffic police were still investigating the cause of the incident.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they despatched a team from the Bandar Baru Segamat fire station to the scene shortly after receiving a distress call at 6.11pm.

“Firemen had to use special equipment to extricate the victims from the Perodua Viva’s wreckage,” said the spokesman, adding that the entire operation took more than two hours.

At press time, the authorities have yet to identify the victims.

The bodies have been sent to the Segamat Hospital for a post-mortem.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated that the death toll was five. Authorities have since updated it to four deaths.