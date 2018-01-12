Four-day-old baby boy abandoned near orphanage

The four-day-old baby boy that has been found abandoned by the roadside near the Haruman Kasih orphanage at Batu 17 in Ayer Tawar near Manjung, January 12, 2018. Picture courtesy of Perak PoliceMANJUNG, Jan 12 — A four-day-old baby boy was found abandoned by the roadside near the Haruman Kasih orphanage at Batu 17 in Ayer Tawar here today.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Hanif Othman said the baby was found in a black bag with wordings Body Glove on it and wrapped in a blue towel.

“We were alerted by a member of the public at about 7am.

“The baby was taken to the Seri Manjung hospital for checks and his condition is reported to be stable,” he said.

Muhammad Hanif further said the baby is still warded at the hospital for treatment and police have informed the Welfare Department about the case.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for exposure and abandonment of a child under 12-years-old.

Those with information about the case are urged to contact the district police at

056886222 or the investigating officer Inspector Suthan at 0149048081.