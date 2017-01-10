Four cops charged with corruption in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 10 — Four policemen pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of soliciting bribes, involving RM11,000.

Corporal Jeffry Abdullah, 36, from the Narcotic Division, Timur Laut District Police Headquarters, was charged with soliciting RM1,000 from a woman, by the name of Noor Esmawati Baharom, as an inducement for him to not take action against one Norhamni Baharom, who tested positive for drug.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Narcotic Division of the Timur Laut District Police Headquarters here at 4.40pm on March 1, 2015.

The other three policemen, all from the Datuk Keramat police station here, were jointly charged with attempting to solicit RM10,000 from Norhamni as an inducement for them to not take action against him for allegedly caught in possession of drug.

They are Lance Corporal Mohd Zulkifly Mat Nor, 28; Lance Corporal Muhammad Farid Nordin, 28; and Constable Zainoor Ariffin Rosli, 24; who are charged with committing the offence at the Datuk Keramat police station at 11.45am on March 1, 2015.

All the policemen were charged under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24 of the same law.

They face an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Earlier, the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Ghazali Muhamad Nazri offered bail of RM10,000 for each of the accused.

However, lawyer V Parthiban, representing the four policemen, asked for a lower bail, saying that his clients had families to support and Zainoor was getting married in 10 days.

Judge Roslan Hamid then set bail at RM8,000 in one surety each, and also fixed Feb 17 for mention for submission of documents. — Bernama