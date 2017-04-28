Four companies with buffer stocks selected to supply packaged cooking oil

Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Datuk Hamzah Zainuddin delivering his speech during the launch of the ‘Varsity Entrepreneurship Skills & Talents “(VEST) 2017 at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia in Nilai, April 28, 2017. — Bernama picNILAI, April 28 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) has appointed four companies with buffer stocks to supply packaged cooking oil in areas in the country reported to face shortages.

Its minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said this would allow the companies to distribute their buffer stocks to resolve the shortage in the market.

“Traders and the public must report to us if there is shortage of supply in an area because we have buffer stocks.

“The stocks are to resolve the shortage in supply so that the problem will not continue,” he told reporters here today after officiating the ‘Varsity Entrepreneurship Skills & Talents’ (VEST) 2017 at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM).

Hamzah was commenting on reports of shortage of packaged cooking oil in Seremban and several areas throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the Director of KPDNKK in Negri Sembilan, Ain Arjuna Aziz Zaman, has denied that there is insufficient supply of cooking oil in the state.

She said to date, there has been no complaints from consumers or traders on the matter.

“We conduct daily surveillance in the shops and find that there is ready supply of cooking oil,” she said. — Bernama