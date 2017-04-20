Four companies fined RM72,000 for failing to submit GST statement

SHAH ALAM, April 20 — Four companies were fined a total of RM72,000 by the Sessions Court here today for failing to submit their Goods and Services Tax (GST) statements to the Malaysian Customs Director-General.

The companies are PND Injection Moulding Sdn Bhd, represented by its director A. Venketramana, 53; German-Malaysian Institute, represented by managing director Yusoff Md Sahir; Berjaya Sewerage Services Sdn Bhd, represented by director M. Balakrishnan, 65, and Ken Builders Sdn Bhd, represented by director Len Wai Ken, 43.

Judge Ahmad Azhari Abdul Hamid meted out the fines after the representatives of the companies concerned pleaded guilty to the charges.

He fined PND Injection Moulding a total of RM20,000 for 15 charges, Malaysian Institute (RM10,000 also for 15 counts); Berjaya Sewerage Services (RM20,000 for 16 counts) and Ken Builders (RM22,000 for 17 counts).

All the companies paid the fine.

PND Injection Moulding was charged with failing to submit the GST statements for the taxable period between April 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016; German-Malaysian Institute (May 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016); Berjaya Sewerage Services (April 1, 2015 to July 31, 2016) and Ken Builders (April 1, 2015 to Aug 31, 2016).

The offences were committed at three branch offices of the Royal Customs Departments, namely the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang; Pulau Indah in Port Klang and Kuala Lumpur International Airport branch in Sepang between June 2015 and September 2016.

The charges were framed under Section 41 (6) of the GST Act 2014, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or three years imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officers from the Customs Department, Mohd Sobirin Mohd Seman and Haslelly Haimid. — Bernama