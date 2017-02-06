Four China tourists in catamaran tragedy return home today

Survivors of the catamaran accident were given medical care and examination upon arrival at the KK marine police jetty January 30, 2017. — Picture by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, Feb 6 — Four China tourists who were rescued when their boat capsized in waters off Sabah last Jan 28 returned home this morning.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said they left onboard a China Southern Airlines flight from here at 4am.

They were among 20 China tourists who were sent to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital for treatment after being rescued.

Three others lost their lives in the tragedy, while five tourists were still missing.

On the body of a woman found by fishermen last Saturday, Ramli said the result of the DNA test would be known later today.

He said this to reporters after launching the “Jom Ke Sekolah” programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Likas here today.

The catamaran, with 28 tourists from China and three crew, capsized last Jan 28, believed after being battered by strong winds and huge waves, while on its way to Pulau Mengalum. — Bernama