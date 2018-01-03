Four, believed to be Singaporeans, killed in Port Dickson pile up

Four were killed while five others were injured in a pile up in Port Dickson today.PORT DICKSON, Jan 3 ― Four people were killed while five others were injured in an accident involving three cars, a lorry and a motorcycle at the Lukut-Sepang T-junction near here at 2.30pm today.

Port Dickson police chief, Supt Zainudin Ahmad said those killed were the passengers of a Honda Stream while the driver was injured.

They were Rosli Samad, 54, Maimunah Sapari, 51, Dayana Sarah Rosli, 18, and Nor Amalina Rosli, 21, all of whom had Singaporean addresses.

“Preliminary investigations found the lorry driven a by man which was coming from Sepang hit the motorcycle before skidding onto the opposite lane and crashing into the Honda Stream, a Mercedes and a Perodua Myvi.

“Besides the driver of the Honda Stream, the drivers of the other two cars, the motorcyclist and the lorry driver were also injured,” he said in a statement.

He said the bodies and injured victims were sent to the Port Dickson Hospital.

He added that the 54-year-old lorry later turned himself in at the traffic division of the Port Dickson police headquarters and that police would be seeking a remand order on him at the Port Dickson Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to facilitate investigations.― Bernama