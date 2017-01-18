Former treasurer questioned over Bersih’s foreign funding

Former Bersih 2.0 treasurer Masjaliza Hamzah (pictured centre) has been questioned by police over funds the group allegedly received from US billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF). — Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Police today interviewed former Bersih 2.0 treasurer Masjaliza Hamzah over funds the group allegedly received from US billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF).

She said that she was called in as a witness under Section 124C of the Penal Code and questioned about Bersih 2.0’s accounts for which she was responsible from 2014 to 2015.

“They asked questions related to Bersih and Bersih’s account as well as link to George Soros

“However, I didn’t answer any questions. I held on to my rights,” she told reporters outside Bukit Aman today.

Section 124 (C) covers the “attempt to commit an activity detrimental to parliamentary democracy,” which is punishable by a maximum 15 years’ jail.

Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah said more than 20 people have been questioned by police over the matter.

She called this was a waste of public resources and intimidation of NGOs that she said served as the “check and balance” to the government’s actions.

“We suggest they should stop harassing the NGOs, this is harassment for no reason. There is nothing wrong in receiving foreign funding,” Maria stressed.

Police are investigating several groups including the Bar Council over the same matter.

The OSF is accused of funding local groups for an attempt to unseat the ruling government.

The OSF has denied the allegation.