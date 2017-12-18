Former Telekom staff jailed for corruption

Sukri Mat was sentenced to six months’ jail and fined RM150,000, in default six months’ jail) for the first offence and six months’ jail and RM50,000 fine (in default six months’ jail) on the second charge. — AFP picALOR SETAR, Dec 18 — An assistant technical officer with Telekom Malaysia Berhad was sentenced to a total of 12 months’ jail and fined RM200,000 by the Sessions Court here today on two counts of corruption.

Judge Azman Abu Hassan handed down the sentence on Sukri Mat, 49, who pleaded guilty to both charges.

However, Azman ordered him to serve the jail sentence concurrently from today, and ordered the man to be sent to the Perlis Correctional Centre.

On the first count, Azman, who has three children, aged between 10 and 22, was charged with soliciting bribe of RM20,000 through a short messaging service (SMS) from one Badlishah Hamid, 47, as gratification for him to prepare a quotation for work to transfer copper and fibre-optic cables, as well as related jobs.

The offence was committed 11.04 am on Sept 21, 2015 when Badlishah was at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office at Jalan Sultan Badlishah near here.

The second charge was for accepting RM10,000 from Badlishah for the same purpose at Restoran Nasi Kandar Imran here at 2.50 pm the same day.

In mitigation, Sukri, who was unrepresented, said he was remorse, no longer employed and was taking care of his 80-year-old father and a younger sibling who has mental illness.

“I also have diabetes,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC, A Hafiizh Abu Bakar, prosecuted. — Bernama