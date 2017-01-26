Former Tabung Haji unit chief charged with RM2.5m CBT

According to a report, Nor Badli is accused of committing the offences between April and October in 2013 at the Lembaga Tabung Haji subsidiary’s office in Menara UOA, Bangsar. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Nor Badli Munawir Mohamad Alias Lafti today claimed trial to five charges of criminal breach of trust involving RM2.5 million from his time as the chief executive of TH Heavy Engineering.

According to news portal Malaysiakini, Nor Badli is accused of committing the offences between April and October in 2013 at the Lembaga Tabung Haji subsidiary’s office in Menara UOA, Bangsar.

He pled not guilty to all five charges at the Sessions Court today, and was subsequently allowed bail at RM400,000.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) initially sought for bail to be set at RM2.5 million while Nor Badli’s lawyer argued for RM200,000.

Judge Madihah Harullah set mention for March 15 and ordered the former executive to surrender his passport for the duration of the trial.