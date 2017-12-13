Former Sabah Water no. 2 charged 146 times with misappropriation

Former deputy director with Sabah Water Teo Chee Kong (in maroon hoodie) being led to court this morning.

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — A former deputy director with Sabah Water claimed trial to 146 counts of misappropriation involving RM32 million today, the latest prosecution from the scandal that gave the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) its largest ever cash seizure.

Teo Chee Kong, 52, pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered under Section 4 (1) (a) and 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

The charges were not read aloud in the courtroom due to the volume, and were instead summarised for Teo by the court interpreter.

Sessions Court judge Nixon Kennedy Kumbong later fixed bail at RM1.5 million with two sureties, and ordered Teo to report to the MACC every Saturday.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Tengku Amir Zaki Tengku Abdul Rahman had argued that the offence was non-bailable, but eventually proposed RM10 million.

Teo’s lawyer, Hamid Ismail, asked for bail to be set at RM1 million and offered for Teo to surrender his passport.

The case made headlines in October last year when the MACC announced the confiscation of RM52 million in cash and valuables, along with the arrest of the department's top two officers.

Of the amount seized, RM7 million was attributed to Teo while the remainder was said to be taken from former director Ag Mohd Tahir Ag Talib.

On December 29, Ag Mohd Tahir, 54, his wife, and another former SWD deputy director, Lim Lam Peng, were charged with 37 counts of misappropriating infrastructure funds.

All pleaded not guilty. After a series of delays and postponements, their trial is expected to take place on February 21 next year.

Tengku Amir said he will apply for Teo’s case to be heard jointly with Ag Tahir’s next year.