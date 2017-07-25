Former RTD deputy fights emergency lane charge

According to a report, Datuk Yusoff Ayob (left) pleaded not guilty to the offence at the Putrajaya's magistrate court today. — Foto BernamaKUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Former Road Transport Department (RTD) deputy director-general Datuk Yusoff Ayob has claimed trial to driving on an emergency lane, disputing the fine he was previously given for the offence.

According to national news agency Bernama, Yusoff pleaded not guilty to the offence at the Putrajaya's magistrate court today.

He was previously under Section 119(1)(C) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a fine not more than RM2,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both upon conviction.

Yusoff was not present in court when he was charged and fined on July 18.

Yusoff was also transferred out from the RTD following news of his alleged offence, but RTD director-general Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron said this was procedural when denying it was related to the charge.

