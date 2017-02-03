Former public worker scores RM27m from 7D bet

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — A retired civil servant has won over RM27 million by betting on his car's registration number and the date of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack in the US.

According to The Star Online news portal, the Sabahan struck the prize in the January 18 drawing in the Toto 4D Jackpot using permutations of 8483 and 1191.

“I saw the results in the newspaper and I could not believe my own eyes,” the person said in a statement.

“I rushed over to the Sports Toto outlet to check my ticket via the CheckWin machine and also with the customer service assistant at the outlet.”

The winner intends to use the winnings to pay for a sibling's nursing home fees and save the rest.

The bet was won on a System 7 bet, in which the buyer picks seven numbers out of a possible 49. The prize escalates according to the numbers that match with those picked by the operator.

Toto is one of several legalised numbers betting operators in the country.