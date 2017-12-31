Former PPBM founding member questions validity of party AGM

Former PPBM vice-president Datuk Hamidah Osman speaking to reporters at her home in Batu Gajah, Perak, December 31, 2017. — Picture by Sylvia LooiIPOH, Dec 31 — Former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) vice-president Datuk Hamidah Osman questioned today the validity of the party’s annual general meeting (AGM) held in Shah Alam, Selangor yesterday.

She said under the party’s constitution, there should be meetings at the branch and division levels before an AGM is held.

“Is the AGM on Saturday valid when there are no meetings at the branch and division levels?

“As they failed to follow the party’s constitution, they should not blame the Registrar of Society later,” she told a news conference at her home in Batu Gajah near here.

Hamidah claimed among the irregularities for the AGM was the party leadership’s failure to announce the number of members who attended the meeting.

“If the party can go against its constitution, what would happen if they ruled the country? They are just not ready,” she said.

The former Perak senior executive councillor said the PPBM AGM was instead used as a platform to lambast its former members.

“If I as a former founding member had been described as rubbish by Tun Dr Mahathir, I hope the other members still in the party can see through Tun as he had shown his true colours.

“He is a person who will label people who do not follow his words. He is a dictator.

“If you listen to him, you are safe but if you go against him, he will attack you,” she added.

Hamidah said the former prime minister of 22 years had failed to show his consistency when replying a question on his suitability to lead the government again.

“He is weak mentally and physically. He is after all 92 years old,” she said.