Former PPBM founder gives Syed Saddiq a week to prove RM5m bribe claim (VIDEO)

Bersatu Youth Chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman speaks to members of the media during a press conference at PPBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya October 4, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Kamarul Azman Habibur Rahman has told Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman to substantiate his claim that the former offered him a RM5 million bribe, on threat of legal action.

Kamarul Azman was among those implicated by Syed Saddiq when the latter claimed he was offered the bribe to leave the country before the 14th general election and pursue an Oxford University scholarship.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the former PPBM founding member also lodged a police report against Syed Saddiq yesterday.

“This has caused a bad reputation for my family and myself as a district education officer.

“I don’t understand his intention… does he not know it is a big allegation? He is supposed to have lodged the matter with the responsible parties and not seek cheap publicity,” he was quoted as saying.

Kamarul Azman left PPBM in May, claiming then that the party had drifted from its original principles.

Syed Saddiq had implicated individuals and groups he claimed were behind the purported bribe offer during a press conference on Monday, but Malay Mail Online did not publish these for legal reasons.

On Monday, Syed Saddiq told a press conference that he was foregoing a scholarship allegedly worth RM400,000 for an Oxford University postgraduate course and was deferring his studies to continue serving the country in his party post.

Attempts to confirm his allegations have led to discrepancies, including Oxford University saying its scholarship would only partially cover the £40,000 (RM224,000) it charges for his course, when he claimed he was offered RM400,000 by the British university.

Syed Saddiq has also followed up his claim of being offered the bribe with new allegations of blackmail, now alleging that he was being threatened over “sensitive” photographs.