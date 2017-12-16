Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Former OCPD, wife and businesswoman released on MACC bail

Saturday December 16, 2017
03:04 PM GMT+8

The 59-year-old former police officer with the rank of ACP, his wife, aged 54, and the businesswoman, 34, were detained at the Perak MACC office on Dec 7. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe 59-year-old former police officer with the rank of ACP, his wife, aged 54, and the businesswoman, 34, were detained at the Perak MACC office on Dec 7. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaIPOH, Dec 16 — A former district police chief in Perak, his wife and a businesswoman who were remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigations into suspected corruption and abuse of power,  were released on bail today.

Magistrate Nurul Asyifa Redzuan ordered the trio, who were remanded on Dec 8 for nine days, released on RM20,000; RM15,000 and RM5,000 bail respectively.

The 59-year-old former police officer with the rank of ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police), his wife, aged 54, and the businesswoman, 34, were detained at the Perak MACC office on Dec 7.

The MACC’s investigation is being carried out under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

Following the arrest, cash amounting to almost RM1 million and jewellery were found in shoe boxes and a safe at the home of the police officer.

According to MACC’s press statement on Dec 8, the businesswoman was suspected to have corrupt dealings with the man while he was serving as  district police chief.

The woman was also believed to have given a cash gift for his daughter’s wedding in February.

“The businesswoman is believed to have banked in RM70,000 into the account of his wife in two transactions, RM20,000 and  RM50,000,” the statement said. — Bernama

