Former Nursing Dept director acquitted of abuse of power

Judge Azura Alwi passed the judgment on S. Tselvin, 61, after finding the defence had succeeded in proving reasonable doubt against the accused at the end of the defence case. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A former Ministry of Health, Nursing Department director was acquitted and discharged by the Sessions Court today, of an abuse of power charge to obtain a project worth RM12,300 for her son’s information technology company, four years ago.

“From the beginning the court finds the accused’s testimony to be consistent, not a mere denial or an afterthought.

“It was also found that the accused did not have any interest in Fort Mark although the company belonged to her son,” she said.

Tselvin, who was in the dock could not hold back her tears, when the judgment was read.

Also present in the courtroom were her family members.

Tselvin was charged with abusing her position by selecting Fort Mark Sdn Bhd, a company run by her son R. Pravin, to carry out a RM12,300 nursing portal upgrading project for the department, when at that time, the company was not set up yet.

Tselvin who went on mandatory retirement on August 28, 2017 was charged with committing the offence at the Health Ministry Nursing Division in Putrajaya, between October 13 and 15, 2014.

She was charged under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 punishable under Section 24 of the same Act, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years, a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Tselvin was represented by counsel S. Devanandan, while the prosecution was conducted by MACC deputy public prosecutor, Nor Diana Nor Azwa.

Twenty-one prosecution witnesses and one defence witness, who was the accused, were called to testify in the trial which began on April 21, 2016. — Bernama