Ex-mosque chairman, secretary nabbed for alleged bribery involving land sale

MACC Investigation director Datuk Simi Abd Ghani confirmed the arrest, saying that the duo would be remanded tomorrow to facilitate further investigations into the case under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 405 of the Penal Code. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday arrested former chairman and secretary of a mosque committee in Malacca for allegedly accepting bribe in the sale of the mosque’s endowment land five years ago.

According to source, the suspects, aged 61 and 46, were alleged to have accepted bribe of RM116,000 from a non-Muslim man as an inducement to ensure smooth sale of the endowment land in Kampung Bukit Cina, Malacca in 2012.

“Both of them were arrested at 7 pm after they turned up at the Malacca MACC Office to give their statements on the case,” the source said.

MACC Investigation director Datuk Simi Abd Ghani, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, saying that the duo would be remanded tomorrow to facilitate further investigations into the case under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 405 of the Penal Code. — Bernama