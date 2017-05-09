Former Melaka mayor’s aide charged over RM19.3m in money laundering, breach of trust

Mohd Yusof Abu Hassan, former aide to the Melaka mayor, charged by the MACC. — Picture courtesy of MACCKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — A former aide of the Melaka mayor was charged today with money laundering and breach of trust involving funds worth around RM19.3 million, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today.

In a statement, MACC said Mohd Yusof Abu Hassan, 56, was charged with 11 counts under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA), and four counts under Section 409 of the Penal Code in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court.

“The accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges that was read in front of Justice Norma Ismail,” MACC said.

The court allowed Mohd Yusof bail of RM1.6 million with one guarantor and his passport surrendered to the court.

The case will be mentioned again next month on June 22.

MACC said the accused was accused of transfering RM8,188,074.87 from illegal activities between March and September last year in Melaka.

The accused, as an agent of Taraf Budi Development Sdn Bhd and SP Enterprise Sdn Bhd, was also accused of using the two companies’ cheques worth RM11.2 million between February and August last year, also in that state.

If found guilty under Section 4(1)(b) AMLA, the accused can be jailed not more than 15 years.

He shall also be liable to a fine of not less than five times the value of the unlawful proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is the higher.

Under Section 409 of the Penal Code, the accused may be imprisoned between two and 20 years, and liable for whipping.