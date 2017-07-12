Former manager and senior Misdec officer in remand for power abuse

While investigating the case, MACC has seized a four-wheel drive vehicle and company equipment worth nearly RM350,000. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMELAKA, July 12 — A former manager and a senior officer of the Melaka Industrial Skills Development Centre (Misdec) are in remand for seven days from today for alleged power abuse by allowing the transfer of about RM4 million of the centre’s money into their company account.

Melaka Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Mohd Anuar Ostadi issued the remand order against the suspects, a 76 year-old man and his son, aged 43, following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The older man is formerly the executive manager of Misdec, while the son is the manager at the centre’s Administrative and Finance Unit.

They are being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act and face an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification involved, or RM10,000, which ever is higher, if found guilty.

During investigation of the case, MACC had seized a four-wheel drive vehicle and company equipment worth nearly RM350,000. — Bernama