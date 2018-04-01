Former KL mayor Mazlan Ahmad dies at 75

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Former Kuala Lumpur mayor, Datuk Dr Mazlan Ahmad died at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) here yesterday evening. He was 75.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz when contacted by Bernama, confirmed his passing.

Meanwhile, former deputy secretary-general of the then-Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Datuk Mohamedsha Mislam also posted the news on his Facebook page.

“Tan Sri Mazlan Ahmad, ex-KPPA (former director-general of the Public Service Department (PSD) and KL mayor passed away at 7.30pm in HUKM. Alfatehah,” he said.

Perlis-born Mazlan was appointed the fourth mayor of Kuala Lumpur from Nov 17, 1992 until Dec 12, 1995 before being appointed director-general of the PSD on Dec 13,1995, until his retirement on Dec 15, 1998.

Mohamedsha said the funeral prayers will be held at Masjid Aminah al-Muhairi, SS2.Petaling Jaya at 8.45pm before Mazlan’s remains were laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery. — Bernama