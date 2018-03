Former Kedah MB Sanusi Junid dies

Tan Sri Sanusi Junid served as the Kedah mentri besar between 1996 and 1999. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Tan Sri Sanusi Junid passed away early this morning, his press secretary has confirmed today. He was 74.

The former Umno politician was appointed minister of regional and rural development in 1981 and later minister of agriculture in 1986.

Later, he served as the Kedah mentri besar between 1996 and 1999.

He left Umno to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and was appointed to head its disciplinary board last year.