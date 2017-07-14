Former Johor speaker Mohd Ali dies

JOHOR BARU, July 14 — Former Johor State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Ali Hassan, 79, passed away at KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital at 2.30am today due to heart problems.

His son-in-law Kamarul Shahriman Kamaruddin, 41, said Mohd Ali was earlier brought to the hospital at 1.30 am after experiencing breathing difficulties and admitted to the emergency unit.

“I received a call from my mother-in-law at 1 am saying that he was having breathing difficulties. My wife Zarina (Mohd Ali’s eldest child) and I rushed here from our residence in Kempas,” he said when met by reporters at Mohd Ali’s house at Taman Nong Chik here today.

The deceased left behind wife Misbah Sakat, 67, two sons, two daughters and 11 grandchildren.

Kamarul Shahriman said his father-in-law’s health worsened after Aidilfitri and he had complained about feeling weak and difficulty in breathing, which was causing him insomnia and loss of appetite.

“He was admitted to KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital on June 4 after suffering a heart attack and pneumonia but was discharged a week before Aidilfitri.

“He was supposed to go to hospital today. He also had an appointment next month at National Heart Institute to undergo a heart examination,” he said.

Mohd Ali was buried at Tanah Perkuburan Islam Kebun Teh here, at 10am.

He was widely experienced in politics and served as Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAIJ) chairman from 1989 to 1990 and Johor State Assembly Speaker from 2004 to 2013.

Among those present to pay their last respects were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, MAIJ adviser Datuk Noh Gadut and Johor State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Aziz.

Mohamad said Mohd Ali’s passing was a big loss to Johor.

He said that he had known Mohd Ali since 1974 and that the former speaker was a very affable person.

“He had contributed immensely towards the betterment of the state, Umno and Barisan Nasional,” he said. — Bernama