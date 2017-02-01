Former JMB secretary, accountant remanded for seven days over missing RM1.5m

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 ― A former secretary and an accountant of a joint management body of a condominium in the federal capital are in remand for seven days to assist investigation into misappropriation of fund involving RM1.5 million.

Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman issued the remand order today following an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The suspects, aged 53 and 37, were detained yesterday at their house in Jalan Klang Lama and in Sungai Petani, Kedah, respectively.

They were believed to have carried out the misappropriation since 2010.

According to a source, the misdeed was uncovered when the salaries of the staff of the JMB company, which maintained more than 500 condominium units, were not paid since June 2016. ― Bernama