Former imam charged with sexual assault on neighbour’s daughters

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — A 72-year-old former imam of a sura ain Ampang here was charged at the Sessions Court today with committing physical sexual assault on three underage girls, who are daughters of his neighbours, early this month.

Wan Zakaria Wan Dollah, however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him before Judge Syafeera Mohd Said.

The father of five is alleged to have committed the offence on the three girls, two of whom are siblings, by touching and inserting his finger into the vagina of two of the girls, aged seven and nine, at his home in Ampang between 4 pm and 5 pm on Sept 8.

The charge under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

The court allowed Wan Zakaria, who is also former security guard, bail of RM10,000 with one surety and ordered him not to disturb the victims and witnesses and to report to the nearest police station on the first week each month until the case is solved.

Oct 31 is set for remention of the case.

Earlier, Wan Zakaria, clad in a black jubah and kopiah, appeared calm on the witness stand.

While being escorted from the lockup to the courtroom, he did not even bother to hide his face and had even smiled to the photographers who were taking his picture.

It is learnt that the three girls had gone to the accused’s house to find a cat, which they believed had entered the house, before the physical sexual assault occurred.

One of the girls then told her aunt who lodged the police report. — Bernama