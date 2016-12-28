Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Former FT minister Zulhasnan Rafique replaces Awang Adek as ambassador to US

Wednesday December 28, 2016
01:32 PM GMT+8

Zulhasnan replaces Datuk Dr Awang Adek Hussin, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry today. ― File picZulhasnan replaces Datuk Dr Awang Adek Hussin, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry today. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 ― Former Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Dr Zulhasnan Rafique has been appointed as Malaysia's new ambassador to the United States.

He replaces Datuk Dr Awang Adek Hussin, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry today.

Zulhasnan was Federal Territories Minister from 2006 to 2009, after becoming Federal Territories Deputy Minister from 2004 to 2006.

He was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wangsa Maju from 1999 to 2004 and Setiawangsa MP from 2004 to 2013.

Since 2014, Zulhasnan has been chancellor of Geomatika University College Malaysia. ― Bernama

