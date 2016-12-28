Former FT minister Zulhasnan Rafique replaces Awang Adek as ambassador to US

Zulhasnan replaces Datuk Dr Awang Adek Hussin, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry today.

Zulhasnan was Federal Territories Minister from 2006 to 2009, after becoming Federal Territories Deputy Minister from 2004 to 2006.

He was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wangsa Maju from 1999 to 2004 and Setiawangsa MP from 2004 to 2013.

Since 2014, Zulhasnan has been chancellor of Geomatika University College Malaysia.