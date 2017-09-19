Former envoy to US says PM’s visit to Washington should be well received, not belittled

Former Malaysian Ambassador to the US Datuk Dr Awang Adek Hussin said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s working visit to Washington should be well-received, rather than being belittled by the people. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s working visit to Washington at the invitation of US President Donald J. Trump should be well-received, rather than being belittled by the people, former Malaysian Ambassador to the United States Datuk Dr Awang Adek Hussin said.

He said the visit was an honour and evidence that Malaysia was highly regarded by the world’s super power.

“When I was in Washington DC, Malaysia has always received the attention of the world, including the US, and was regarded as a nation of principle and free in expressing its views.

“Other major countries would want to get Malaysia’s views and this is evidence that Malaysia has a place among them. So, the invitation is indeed an honour,” he told a media conference here.

Najib made a working visit to Washington DC from September 11-13.

Awang Adek, who served as the Malaysian Ambassador to the US from 2014 to 2016, said that Malaysia under Najib’s leadership had received two visits from US President Barack Obama, namely in 2014 and 2015, and this showed the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries. — Bernama