Former driver to die for brother-in-law’s death

Friday January 27, 2017
03:39 PM GMT+8

Khairul Nordin, 46, was sentenced to death after a High Court judge found him guilty of murdering his brother-in-law. — File picKhairul Nordin, 46, was sentenced to death after a High Court judge found him guilty of murdering his brother-in-law. — File picMALACCA, 27 Jan — A former driver with a government department in Putrajaya was sentenced to death by the High Court here today after he was found guilty of killing his brother-in-law about five years ago.

Judge Datuk Zulkifli Bin Bakar handed down the sentence on Khairul Nordin, 46, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

Khairul was charged with murdering Abdul Rashid Ahmad, 48, in front of a house in Kampung Serkam Pantai, Merlimau, Jasin near here, at about 8pm on Aug 22, 2012.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Ifa Sirrhu Samsudin, while Khairul was represented by lawyer Asmawi Ismail. — Bernama

