Former Defence Intelligence Corps chief dies

Former Malaysian Armed Forces Intelligence Director-General Lt-Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Wan Abu Bakar Wan Omar, 68, who died last night, was buried at the USJ 22 Muslim Cemetery in Subang Jaya this morning. — Bernama pic SUBANG JAYA, July 30 — Former Defence Intelligence Corps chief Lt-Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Wan Abu Bakar Wan Omar died at the Prince Court Court Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur at 11.52pm yesterday. He was 68.

His son Wan Lukman Hadi, 21, said his father was admitted to the hospital on July 17 after complaining of chest pains.

"The funeral prayers were held at the Abu Bakar As Siddiq Mosque and his remains were laid to rest at the USJ 22 Muslim Cemetery in Subang Jaya at 9am today," he told Benrama.

Wan Abu Bakar was also the chairman of TDM Berhad, a government-linked company in Terengganu. His wife is Puan Sri Rohaini Ali, 64, and Wan Lukman Hadi is their only child.

He had served the Malaysian Armed Forces for 39 years before retiring. — Bernama