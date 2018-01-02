Former DAP branch leader calls for DAP to hold CEC re-elections again

In the Nov 12 elections, Lim Kit Siang (second right) and Lim Guan Eng (second left) were re-elected after securing among the highest number of votes. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaBUTTERWORTH, Jan 2 — A former DAP branch leader today asked the party to hold its Central Executive Committee re-elections again, claiming that the previous polls contravened conditions set by the Registrar of Societies.

G.Asoghan, former chairman of the Bagan Luar Branch, alleged that the Nov 12, 2017, re-elections did not adhere to 10 conditions set by RoS, including not exhibiting the full list of delegates eligible to vote along with their identity card numbers in several languages.

He also alleged that the ballot papers did not bear serial numbers and the counting of votes was done without observers and representatives of candidates, which he said could have allowed for manipulation.

“So far, 15 delegates and DAP members had submitted letters of complaint about the CEC re-elections held on Nov 12. We want RoS to take a serious view of the matter.

“We want clean elections. Why must the ballot paper need to have numbers and not the names of the candidates? The numbers on the ballot papers could have been changed, for example, 1 could have been changed to 11 or 21,” he said at a press conference here.

The Nov 12 re-elections were held after a July 17 directive that the CEC re-elections be held as the registry had yet to recognise the elections held on Dec 5, 2012, and the re-elections on Sept 29, 2013.

In the Nov 12 elections, Lim Kit Siang and Lim Guan Eng were re-elected after securing among the highest number of votes. Veteran Kit Siang garnered 1,199 votes while his son, Guan Eng, secured 1,180 and retained the post of secretary-general.

Asoghan said he wondered whether DAP could use its ‘rocket’ logo for the 14th general election because the RoS had yet to verify the CEC re-elections. — Bernama