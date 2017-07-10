Former dangdut singer jailed for self-administration of drug

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — A former member of the dangdut group “Dewi”, currently serving time for drug possession, was today sentenced to eight months’ jail by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court for self-administration of drug.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali ordered Irene, whose real name is Noor Azreen Mohd Johari, 37, to serve the jail sentence from the date of her arrest, which was last May 12. She was also ordered to be placed under police supervision for two years The woman, who has six children, pleaded guilty to self-administration of amphetamine and methamphetamine at the Narcotic Criminal Investigation Division office of the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters at 3.59 am the same day.

The charge, under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine of up to RM5,000, and to be placed under police supervision for not more than three years.

Noor Azreen was sentenced to 10 months’ jail for drug possession last May and sent to Kajang Prison.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim prosecuted, while Noor Azree was unrepresented. — Bernama