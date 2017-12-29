Former company director charged with making false statement

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — A former director of a company supplying electrical goods was charged in the Sessions Court, here today, with three counts of making false statement related to information in a financial statement, 10 years ago.

Ho Chooi Mei, 62, pleaded not guilty to the charges before judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob.

He was charged for making false statements regarding material details in the Financial Statement for the years ending Dec 31, 2006, 2007 and 2008 for Syarikat Unisoft Sdn Bhd which were submitted to the registrar of companies according to Section 169 (1) of the Companies Act 1965.

The material details in the statement related to civil claims against Unisoft Sdn Bhd that was supposed to be reported in the Notes to the Financial Statement but was not reported by him as required in Section 169 (6)(n) of the Companies Act 1965.

He was charged of committing the offence at the Companies Commission of Malaysia (CCM), Level 16, 100 Putra Place, Jalan Putra, here, between Aug 3, 2007 and Aug 6, 2009.

The charge under Section 364(2) of the Companies Act 1965 carries an imprisonment penalty of up to 10 years or fine of RM250,000 or both, if found guilty.

Earlier, Prosecuting officer from CCM, Lidia Fyrulliza Ishak, offered bail at RM15,000 for each charge in one surety.

However, lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent urged the court to reduce the bail since Ho had been cooperative throughout investigation.

The court allowed bail of RM20,000 for the three charges with one surety and his passport to be handed over to the court and set Jan 15, 2018 for re-mention. — Bernama