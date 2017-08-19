Former Batang Kali assemblyman seriously injured, two others killed in Bukit Beruntung accident

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― Former Batang Kali assemblyman Datuk Mohd Isa Abu Kasim is among three seriously injured while two others were killed in an accident involving two vehicles in Jalan Kuala Kubu Bharu, Rawang, Bukit Beruntung, this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Mohd Sani Harul said in the two-vehicle collision at about 8am, two victims, identified as Mohd Radhi Samsudin, 32, and Mohd Khairul Azwan Madon, 30, who were in a Toyota Caldina vehicle died at the scene.

“Mohd Isa, 52, and two others, Zaiful Zainal, 44, and Nurlisa Liyahusna Mohd Isa, 20, who were in a Toyota Fortuner vehicle sustained serious injures and brought to the Selayang Hospital for treatment,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the bodies of the two victims were sent to the Kuala Kubu Baru Hospital for post mortem.

The Kuala Kubu Bharu Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 8.53am and its personnel arrived at the scene at about 13 minutes later, he said.

The cause of the accident was still being investigated, he added. ― Bernama