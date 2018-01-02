Former Balingian assemblyman dies

KUCHING, Jan 2 — Former state assemblyman for Balingian, Wan Habib Syed Mahmud, 82, died at the Normah Specialist Hospital, here this morning.

According to his nephew, Datuk Wan Zain Syed Mohdzar, his uncle breathed his last at 8.30 am in the presence of his daughter Sharifah Reha Rehran Mahmud, his son, Habib Rza Mahmud and wife.

He was the Balingian Assemblyman for three terms from 1977 to 1979, from 1979 to 1983 and from 1983 to 1987.

According to Wan Zain, Wan Habib Syed Mahmud’s body was cleansed at the Kuching Jamek Mosque and later brought to his residence at Jalan Batu Arang, here before burial tomorrow morning at the Samarian Muslim Cemetrey.

He said that before the body was taken home to his residence, among the dignitaries who had paid their last respects at the Masjid Jamek was Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Wan Zain said his uncle, who had three children and 13 grandchildren, died of heart failure. — Bernama