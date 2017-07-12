Former assistant warden’s family ‘relieved’ Thaqif’s death not classified as murder

An assistant warden of the dormitory of a religious school was remanded for four days by the Kota Tinggi Sessions Court to facilitate investigations into a child abuse case involving a student, April 23, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― The family of a former assistant warden who was arrested over his involvement in the death of a 11-year-old tahfiz school student’s death in April are relieved that the case is no longer classified as murder.

According to a report in The Star, the former assistant warden’s younger brother, named only as Asrul, 23, also said that the man has now found a new job since he was released from police custody.

The police are reclassifying the case as causing harm instead of murder after an autopsy result found that Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gadaffi did not die due to his injuries that were allegedly inflicted by the former assistant warden, but due to leptospirosis.

“My parents are quite relieved,” Asrul reportedly said on the new development.

He also said that his brother has kept things to himself since being released and is not talking about the incident.

Thaqif died on April 26 after his legs were amputated due to the alleged abuse he suffered at the hands of the former assistant warden.

Meanwhile, the boy’s family had expressed their disappointment with the Health Ministry after the authorities did not communicate the autopsy results to the family.

His mother Felda Wani Ahmad said that she wants to see an official report from the Ministry so that the family can take legal action over the matter.