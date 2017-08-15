Former ambassador Awang Adek appointed new MARA chairman

Datuk Awang Adek Hussin is MARA’s new chairman, succeeding Tan Sri Annuar Musa. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 ― Former ambassador to the United States, Datuk Awang Adek Hussin, has been appointed as the new chairman for Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), succeeding Tan Sri Annuar Musa whose term ended last Friday.

In a statement today, Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Awang Adek’s appointment has been agreed to by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“I believe with the experience Awang Adek has, he can lead MARA in implementing the ministry’s policies and plans to achieve the National Transformation objective,” Ismail Sabri said in a statement.

Awang Adek is currently the Bachok Umno chief.

He was appointed deputy minister of rural and regional development after winning the Bachok seat in 2004. He lost the seat to PAS in the next two general elections.

Awang Adek was also a senator in the Dewan Negara between 2009 and 2013, and was subsequently appointed as an ambassador from 2014 to last year.

His name was also reportedly among the short-listed candidates for the Bank Negara Malaysia governor post last year.

Annuar, who is also Ketereh MP, was first appointed as MARA chairman on July 19, 2013 before being reappointed on August 12, 2015.

However, he was suspended on January 31 this year following the UniKL sponsorship issue and the allegation of MARA Berhad investment on Kelantan football team.

In April last year, Awang Adek had expressed his desire to make a political comeback, and his return was later lauded by Kelantan Umno chief Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.