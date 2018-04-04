Former Akademi Fantasia hopeful dies in road crash

Zahrul had been a participant in the 13th season of Akademi Fantasia in 2016. — Picture via InstagramTUARAN, April 4 — A former Akademi Fantasia contestant was killed in a road accident involving a motorcycle he was riding and a three-tonne lorry at Km 17.8, Jalan Tamparuli-Ranau about 1pm yesterday.

Zahrul Hilmi Badrul Hisam, 25, from Kampung Muhibbah Berungis, or better known as Emy, died on the spot from head and bodily injuries.

District police chief deputy superintendent Dzulbaharin Ismail said Zahrul had been heading to Ranau from Tamparuli, while the 55-year-old lorry driver was travelling from Ranau to Kota Kinabalu when the two vehicles collided nearby Kampung Kelawat.

According to a report in The Borneo Post, it was believed that Emy had been travelling downhill when he lost control of his motorbike at a bend.

“This caused him to swerve to the opposite lane before colliding with the oncoming lorry,” Dzulbaharin was quoted saying.

Dzulbaharin added that the lorry driver was unhurt and detained to assist police in investigation of the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.