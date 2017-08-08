Forex scandal RCI panel dismisses composition challenge

Lawyers Mohamed Haniff Khatri and Sivarasa Rasiah speak to reporters after the BNM 1990s Forex Losses RCI's opening session at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaPUTRAJAYA, Aug 8 — The panel of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) forex scandal today dismissed a bid challenging the lawfulness of its composition.

After having heard arguments on whether overlaps in the RCI panel and a previous task force would be in breach of natural justice or affect public confidence, the five-man RCI panel ruled that it would continue the inquiry.

“We have conferred just now. We take cognisance that the commission has been constituted and consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and therefore we have made the decision that it shall continue,” the RCI panel’s chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan said today at the opening session.

“On the issue of representation, you will be represented but the issues you can or will raise are subject to relevancy of issues as per the terms of reference. That is the decision of the commission,” he added, when commenting on the role to be played by lawyers acting for former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his former deputy Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Lawyers for the duo earlier today raised concerns on the overlaps in the RCI panel and an earlier special task force (STF) which recommended its formation to probe the forex losses allegedly suffered by BNM in the 1990s during Dr Mahathir’s administration.

Mohd Sidek and Special Task Force to Facilitate Business (Pemudah) co-chairman Tan Sri Saw Choo Boon were both on the multi-agency STF, which had on June 21 concluded that there was a need for in-depth investigations by an RCI.

Lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri had raised the issue of the panel’s composition and wanted to know whether he would be allowed to actively participate in RCI proceedings.

“At the outset, I must state that Tun Dr Mahathir is ever willing to be part of the proceedings, so there is no issue of continuation with the RCI,” he said of his client.

Lawyer Sivarasa Rasiah similarly informed the RCI panel that his client Anwar “is prepared to give full cooperation to the Commission as he did to the task force”.

The RCI panel, which has been given five terms of reference, has to complete its inquiry and submit its report to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong within three months with the scheduled date of October 13.

The inquiry hearings, which are open to the public, will stretch over 10 days at the Court of Appeal on August 21, 24, 29, 30 and September 6, 7, 18, 19, 20, 21.

MORE TO COME