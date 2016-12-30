Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Forestry Dept targets for 5 million hectares of forest reserves by 2020

Two men are seen cycling at the Bukit Nanas Forest Reserve on April 14, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow FengTwo men are seen cycling at the Bukit Nanas Forest Reserve on April 14, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow FengDUNGUN, Dec 30 — The Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department is targeting to have 5 million hectares of permanent forest reserves by the year 2020.

Its Deputy Director-General (Policy and Planning) Datuk Nor Akhirrudin Mahmud said various efforts were actively being implemented to ensure that the target was achieved.

“Currently, we have a total of 4.7 million hectares of permanent forest reserves and we hope to raise the acreage to five million hectares by 2020.

“Under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), for the next five years from 2016 to 2020, the government has allocated RM100 million for the rehabilitation and restoration of forest areas in the peninsula,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the Communication, Education, Participation and Public Awareness (CEPA) Programme at the Terengganu State level, here today.

Also present was Terengganu Forestry Director Datuk Ahmad Fadzil Abdul Majid. — Bernama

