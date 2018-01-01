Why focus attacks on Forest City? Johor MB asks Dr M

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the development of Forest City will boost the state’s coffers and drive growth. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today questioned Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s latest criticism of Forest City, saying that the development will boost the state’s coffers and drive growth.

Khaled claimed Dr Mahathir’s attack against the project, which the latter made during Parti Bersatu Pribumi Malaya’s annual general assembly over the weekend, was an attempt at gaining attention for the opposition party.

“Why only focus on the project, which is just 0.01 per cent of Johor?” Khaled was quoted saying in a report by Sinar Harian.

“Johor should be followed because at least from the religious perspective, the Islamic agenda is safeguarded.

“We want to strengthen Muslims that form 60 per cent of Johor, make them religiously strong,” he added.

Dr Mahathir has repeatedly alleged that the RM100 billion Forest City project would lead to a huge influx of Chinese migrants into the state and threaten to its sovereignty.

Defending the project as necessary, Khaled said the state needed to utilise its land to generate revenue as Johor otherwise lacks natural resources.

“We don’t have gas, oil and we do not want to encourage timbering. We have zero, no resources. So we develop that tiny land to bring in investment and raise our economy,” Khaled was quoted as saying.

“If Johor has no development then we cannot have growth. We cannot build more religious schools,” he added.