HKL chief says fire at forensics unit put out, business as usual (VIDEO)

The forensics unit at Hospital Kuala Lumpur caught fire around noon today. — Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Medical services at Hospital Kuala Lumpur were not disrupted by the fire at the attached National Institute of Forensic Medicine (IPFN) today, said director Datin Dr Nor Akma Yusuf.

Stressing that all services were continuing as normal, she also said the blaze that started around noon has since been extinguished.

“The surrounding buildings were evacuated of patients, visitors and hospital staff according to procedure.

“So far, no casualties or deaths have been reported,” she said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is still being determined, she said before asking the public not to speculate on the incident.

According to a City Fire and Rescue Department spokesman earlier, a distress call was made around 12.30pm to report the blaze.

Four fire engines were deployed to the location in response.

