Foreigner killed in shootout with cops in Puchong

SHAH ALAM, May 3 — A man, believed to be a foreigner, was killed in a shootout with police in Jalan Bukit Puchong, near here, early this morning.

Selangor police chief Datuk Seri Abdul Samah Mat said in the 3.50am incident, a police team patrolling the area noticed two men behaving suspiciously in a Proton Wira.

“The three-man patrol team instructed the suspect who was in the driver’s seat to pull aside for an inspection but he sped off and crashed into the road shoulder.

“In the incident, his accomplice managed to flee… police opened fire hitting the suspect in his abdomen after the suspect fired a shot at the police,” he told reporters after Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar visited the Shah Alam Hospital, in conjunction with the 210th Police Day celebration, here.

According to Abdul Samah, on examining the suspect’s car, police found a Smith & Wesson revolver with two live rounds of ammunition, a machete and two fake car registration plates.

He said police have not been able to identify the suspect, believed to be in his 30s, as no identification papers were found on him.

“We will check if the suspect was involved in any criminal activity around the Jalan Bukit Puchong area apart from tracking down his accomplice who is also believed to be a foreigner.

“Earlier police had received several reports of early morning break-ins in the area,” he said. — Bernama