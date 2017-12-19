Foreigner arrested over trio of molest cases at rail stations

Mazlan said officers investigating the case discovered the suspect was already arrested by the Selangor police over two similar incidents there. — Picture by Malay MailKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Police arrested an Indian national last Thursday on suspicion of molesting three women here and in Selangor in a single day.

The first reported incident was at the Masjid Jamek LRT station where the 28-year-old suspect allegedly outraged the modesty of 20-year-old woman headed to Gombak, according to KL police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Lazim.

“She told police the suspect molested her while she was ascending on the escalator within the train station.

“The victim managed to react quickly and took a video of the suspect using her smartphone, but was unable to apprehend him,” he said.

He said the woman lodged a report with the evidence she had, upon arriving in Gombak at around 10.20pm.

Mazlan said officers investigating the case later discovered the suspect was already arrested by the Selangor police over two similar incidents there, one in Petaling Jaya and another in Seapark on the same day.

Mazlan said the KL police's investigations would begin once their Selangor counterparts have completed their probe.

Separately, Mazlan said police are still hunting for the suspect who molested a 20-year-old polytechnic student in the LRT from Pasar Seni to Masjid Jamek, also last Thursday.

“We have recorded statements from the victim, other witnesses, while going over closed-circuit television recordings to positively identify the suspect.

“Police are also working alongside the LRT safety team to ensure constant patrolling and monitoring to ensure such incidents do not repeat,” he said.

Mazlan urged those with information to contact the police and asked the public not to accept unverified information, especially from social media.

In the final incident, the suspect allegedly approached a woman from behind before rubbing his genitals on her and escaping through the crowd.

The incident was recounted on social media by the victim's friend, where it then spread online.

Mazlan urged those with information to contact Deputy Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar, officer attached to the sexual and children related crimes unit at 019-6114224, or Sjn Lanny Riong at 03-21460120.