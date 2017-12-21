Foreign worker killed, brother injured after fisticuffs

Police recovered a motorcycle at the murder scene in Jalan Hoover, Pasir Pinji. — Picture courtesy of Ipoh policeIPOH, Dec 21 — A 33-year old Myanmar citizen was found murdered while his brother was left injured following a suspected fight incident in Jalan Hoover, Pasir Pinji here early this morning.

In the incident which occurred around 2.15am, the deceased Khaw Gei Ling was found lying on the road with three stab wounds on his body.

Meanwhile, Khaw’s brother, who is in his 30s, sustained injuries in his right arm.

Ipoh Police District Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said the police rushed to the scene after receiving a call from the public over the fight.

“When we reached the scene, we found the deceased was lying on the road with some blood splattered on the road and on a motorcycle.

“Upon investigating, we found another victim, who is the deceased’s brother, about one kilometre from the scene. He sustained few injuries on his right hand.

“We also recovered a scabbard at the scene, but did not find any sharp weapon,” he told reporters when met at the scene.

Mohd Ali said police are investigating to find the owner of the motorcycle but ruled out the motive of the incident as robbery as the victims’ valuables, including identification card and mobile phone were not stolen.

He added the victim who was injured has been sent to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun for treatment while the deceased has been sent to the forensic department in the hospital for a post-mortem.

Mohd Ali said initial investigation revealed that both the victims were labourers.

“We will record the statement from the victim’s brother to find out the motive of the incident.

“We also urge the public who witness the incident to come forward and assist the investigation,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.