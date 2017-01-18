Last updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 9:27 pm GMT+8

Foreign woman dies in attempt to avoid arrest during vice raid

Wednesday January 18, 2017
SHAH ALAM, Jan 18 — A Vietnamese woman who tried to flee from police died when she fell from the first floor of a massage centre in Bukit Tinggi, Klang.

South Klang police chief ACP Alzafny Ahmad said the incident happened yesterday evening when a police team was raiding premises believed to be offering sexual services.

The victim, Nguyen Thi Don, 31, died of severe head and chest injuries.

“She was trying to escape through the kitchen window to the next building after getting wind of the raid,” he said in a statement here, today.

Three women from China were arrested in the police sweep. — Bernama

