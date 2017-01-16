Foreign vehicles entering Singapore will be charged RM20 per entry starting Feb 15

The LTA says the implementation of RRC is to mirror Malaysia’s Road Charge of RM20 per entry for non-Malaysia registered cars entering Johor. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Jan 16 — From Feb 15, all foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore from the Tuas or Woodlands Checkpoints will be charged S$6.40 (RM20) per entry, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced today.

The Reciprocal Road Charge (RRC) will be on top of the existing Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), toll charges and fixed Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) fees that vehicles must pay as they leave the checkpoints.

The LTA says the implementation of RRC is to mirror Malaysia’s Road Charge of RM20 per entry for non-Malaysia registered cars entering Johor, which was implemented on Nov 1 last year.

Motorists who evade the fee are liable to pay a composition sum of S$50. Repeat offenders will have to pay S$100. Those who do not pay the composition sum could be fined up to S$1,000 or jailed up to three months.

The LTA said it has put up signs at both Tuas and Woodlands to remind motorists to pay for the applicable charges by inserting their Autopass Card or CashCard into the card readers at the immigration booths. — TODAY