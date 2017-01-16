Last updated Monday, January 16, 2017 2:53 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Foreign vehicles entering Singapore will be charged RM20 per entry starting Feb 15

Monday January 16, 2017
11:41 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

At least 32 killed after cargo plane crashes in KyrgyzstanAt least 32 killed after cargo plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan

South Korea prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heirSouth Korea prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir

The Edit: Why Melania Trump has high heels to fill as first ladyThe Edit: Why Melania Trump has high heels to fill as first lady

Real Madrid unbeaten run stops at No. 41, Zidane remains proudReal Madrid unbeaten run stops at No. 41, Zidane remains proud

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The LTA says the implementation of RRC is to mirror Malaysia’s Road Charge of RM20 per entry for non-Malaysia registered cars entering Johor. — TODAY picThe LTA says the implementation of RRC is to mirror Malaysia’s Road Charge of RM20 per entry for non-Malaysia registered cars entering Johor. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Jan 16 — From Feb 15, all foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore from the Tuas or Woodlands Checkpoints will be charged S$6.40 (RM20) per entry, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced today.

The Reciprocal Road Charge (RRC) will be on top of the existing Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), toll charges and fixed Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) fees that vehicles must pay as they leave the checkpoints.

The LTA says the implementation of RRC is to mirror Malaysia’s Road Charge of RM20 per entry for non-Malaysia registered cars entering Johor, which was implemented on Nov 1 last year.

Motorists who evade the fee are liable to pay a composition sum of S$50. Repeat offenders will have to pay S$100. Those who do not pay the composition sum could be fined up to S$1,000 or jailed up to three months.

The LTA said it has put up signs at both Tuas and Woodlands to remind motorists to pay for the applicable charges by inserting their Autopass Card or CashCard into the card readers at the immigration booths. — TODAY

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline