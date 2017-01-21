Last updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 2:12 pm GMT+8

Foreign student visa approval in 14 days, Zahid says

Saturday January 21, 2017
Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, November 29, 2016. ― Bernama picDatuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, November 29, 2016. ― Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, Jan 21 ― The visa approval period for foreign students in the country has been shortened from 30 days to 14 days.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also Home Minister said the matter was decided at a high level meeting on intake of foreign students chaired by him on Thursday.

He said 10 additional officers would be assigned to the Immigration Department to ensure that the visas would be issued promptly.

“While waiting for approval of the visa, the government will issue a temporary visa for every application from foreign students after their names have been screened in the Interpol suspects list.

“For the screening, we use the Advance Passenger Screening System (APSS),” he told reporters after the presentation of school aid and excellence prizes to UPSR pupils here today. ― Bernama

